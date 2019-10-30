Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

SMED has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Shares of SMED traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,412. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $82.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.26. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 13.3% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

