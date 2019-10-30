Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,169,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 158.2% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 14.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $5,621,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,870.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tara Comonte sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $804,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,406 shares of company stock worth $23,752,286. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.27. Shake Shack Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.77 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

