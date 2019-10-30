Sfmg LLC Buys 6,500 Shares of Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK)

Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Flotek Industries were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTK. ValuEngine raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In related news, CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David Nierenberg purchased 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $42,418.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 172,700 shares of company stock worth $415,468. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FTK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.93. 43,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,473. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Flotek Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.14.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million.

Flotek Industries Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.