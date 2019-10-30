Sfmg LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after buying an additional 2,885,660 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 22,776.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 883,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,372,000 after purchasing an additional 879,856 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,427,168,000 after purchasing an additional 832,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,986,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,553,081,000 after purchasing an additional 528,040 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.36.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.99. 272,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,979,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $222.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $2,489,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,286.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

