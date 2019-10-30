Sfmg LLC Acquires 4,224 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its position in Chevron by 63.9% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $1,754,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,306.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.00. 287,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average of $120.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

