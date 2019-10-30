Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Announces Earnings Results

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million.

Shares of SREV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. 23,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,516. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.67 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Servicesource International has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

Get Servicesource International alerts:

In other Servicesource International news, CEO Gary B. Moore purchased 117,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $100,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,687.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

SREV has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Servicesource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicesource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.