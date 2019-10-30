Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.39. Sequential Brands Group shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 200 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQBG. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequential Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Sequential Brands Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $26.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. Sequential Brands Group had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 92.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sequential Brands Group Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sequential Brands Group news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 685,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $246,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQBG. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 210,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,497,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,575,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 548,562 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.