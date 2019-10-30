Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC (LON:SEPL) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC (LON:SEPL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SEPL traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 126 ($1.65). 447,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,063. The firm has a market cap of $716.66 million and a PE ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 110.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02. Seplat Petroleum Development has a 12 month low of GBX 99 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 134 ($1.75).

In related news, insider Ambrosie Bryant Chukwueloka (A Orjiako sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £3,990,000 ($5,213,641.71).

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, an oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Nigeria. It operates a portfolio of assets in the Niger Delta region, including a 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 square kilometers; a 45% interest in OML 38 that covers an area of 2,094 square kilometers; and a 45% interest in OML 41 that covers an area of 291 square kilometers.

