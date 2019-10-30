Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

NYSE:SXT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.53. 5,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,254. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.99. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $51.93 and a 1-year high of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average of $68.64.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.11 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sidoti started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensient Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

