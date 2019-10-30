SENA GROW/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:SVCT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

SENA GROW/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:SVCT) announced a dividend on Monday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.46.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for SENA GROW/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SENA GROW/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.