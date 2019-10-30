Sempra Energy (SRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2019 guidance at $5.70-6.30 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $5.70-6.30 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sempra Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SRE opened at $141.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.42 and a 200 day moving average of $137.61. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $104.88 and a 52 week high of $148.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

In other Sempra Energy news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

