Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 532 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 981,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 528,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,678,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $694,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.55. 170,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,452. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $305.94.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

