Selective Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 0.3% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $53.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,765. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $54.19.

