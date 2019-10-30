Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11,237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.53. 10,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,469. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $56.12 and a 52 week high of $72.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.3405 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

