Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Cfra set a $50.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,330,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 513,096 shares of company stock worth $23,078,622. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

