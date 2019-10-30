Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $46,000 Investment in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 39.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 10.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 801,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,161. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. BP plc has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.79 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Grupo Santander upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.03.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

