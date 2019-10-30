Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $140,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $27,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $47,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.58.

CAT traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $140.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,389. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.95. The company has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.