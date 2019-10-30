Select Medical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,607 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,770% compared to the average daily volume of 56 call options.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Select Medical has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $161,277.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $54,624.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,792.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

