Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.58

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.58 and traded as low as $4.34. Secure Energy Services shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 155,916 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on SES shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.75.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $703.53 million and a PE ratio of 34.44.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$793.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.74%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault bought 23,500 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$129,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,414,522 shares in the company, valued at C$7,765,725.78. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 22,090 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,053.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 262,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,436,077.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,553 shares of company stock worth $10,102.

About Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.