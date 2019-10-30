Secure Energy Services Inc (SES) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 15th

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

TSE:SES traded down C$0.13 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.27. 315,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.58. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$4.24 and a 52-week high of C$9.44.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$793.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,414,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,765,725.78. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 22,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,053.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 262,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,436,077.84. Insiders have sold 1,553 shares of company stock worth $10,102 over the last 90 days.

SES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.75.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

