SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.48 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%.

Shares of SeaSpine stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73. SeaSpine has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $247.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.18.

SPNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

