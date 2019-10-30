Seaport Global Securities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Ward now expects that the company will earn $10.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.30. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 price target on Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $107.00 price target on Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $110.00 target price on Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

GPI stock opened at $103.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.06. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $108.99.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 1.31%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Moon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 175,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director John L. Adams sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $824,130.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 10,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $880,266.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,359 shares of company stock worth $2,586,597 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.