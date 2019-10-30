Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. SEA comprises 0.5% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEA stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59. Sea Ltd has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.76 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 114.88% and a negative return on equity of 158.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of SEA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup set a $38.00 target price on shares of SEA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

