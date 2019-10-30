Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of SMG stock opened at $98.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

In related news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $269,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 182,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $19,970,841.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 794,810 shares of company stock valued at $86,961,210 in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.