Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Graco accounts for 1.9% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Graco worth $37,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 14.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 38,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $279,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.95. 11,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.22.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

