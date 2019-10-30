Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 387,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,491,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,779,000 after purchasing an additional 171,826 shares during the last quarter. Daily Journal Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,382,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,230,000 after purchasing an additional 310,818 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,521,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,916,000 after purchasing an additional 387,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

In other news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.23. 236,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254,913. The firm has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.