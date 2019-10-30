Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $205,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 39.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 99,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $116.77. 1,338,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,538. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.30.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

