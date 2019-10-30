Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.89 Million Stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Athene worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Athene during the second quarter worth about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price target on shares of Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,480. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ATH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,879. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.00. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

