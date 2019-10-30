Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 27.8% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 63.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 54.4% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $568.91. The company had a trading volume of 28,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,810. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $335.29 and a 1-year high of $609.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $566.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,943,019.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.27, for a total value of $198,763.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,710.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock worth $6,727,033 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.15.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

