Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $59,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 121,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 148,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 119,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $72.68.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

