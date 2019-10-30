Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 19.9% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $72,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 148,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 119,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 44,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,152. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $72.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.02.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

