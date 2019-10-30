Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Position Trimmed by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 970.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.47. 2,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,979. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $57.75.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4117 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

