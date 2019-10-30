Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.14

Shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.14 and traded as high as $38.56. Scholastic shares last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 1,751 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.60 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scholastic Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Scholastic by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

