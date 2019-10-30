Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Position Raised by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $564.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie set a $23.00 price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

