Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ SMIT opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. Schmitt Industries has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $3.38.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 5.29%.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

