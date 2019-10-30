Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Receives €8.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.92 ($9.21).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.70 ($10.12) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.07) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

SHA stock traded down €0.33 ($0.38) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €7.79 ($9.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,900 shares. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($19.47). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.94.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

