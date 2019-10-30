Sargent Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. Square comprises about 1.7% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 130.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 78.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 38.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Square by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on Square in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.15 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.39.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.27. 226,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,254,939. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,111.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.67 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $127,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $1,237,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,352,512.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,489. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

