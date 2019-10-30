Sargent Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.9% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.6% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 70,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $31.47. 351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,388. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.3821 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

