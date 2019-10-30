Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $959,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,559 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 2.1% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 240,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 4.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 42.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares during the period.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,435. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $13.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%.

About Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

