Sargent Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,653,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,239,000 after acquiring an additional 69,359 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,406,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,812,000 after purchasing an additional 77,111 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,272,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $109.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,559. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $110.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.73.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.5201 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

