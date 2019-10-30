Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,913,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,687,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 66,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $131.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,493. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.87. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $99.30 and a 1 year high of $132.03.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.6105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

