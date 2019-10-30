Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 45,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.04.

In related news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,273,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,171,354. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $187.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.72 and its 200 day moving average is $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

