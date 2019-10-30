Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.36

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $47.34, with a volume of 63826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.74.
Several research firms have issued reports on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sanofi from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.
The stock has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 221.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,602,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 34.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,145,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,104,000 after acquiring an additional 800,612 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $29,037,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,377,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,077,000 after acquiring an additional 508,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 106.8% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 728,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,088,000 after acquiring an additional 376,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.
About Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.
