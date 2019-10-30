Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.36

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $47.34, with a volume of 63826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.74.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sanofi from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

The stock has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 221.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,602,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 34.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,145,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,104,000 after acquiring an additional 800,612 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $29,037,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,377,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,077,000 after acquiring an additional 508,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 106.8% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 728,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,088,000 after acquiring an additional 376,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

