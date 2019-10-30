Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SANM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SANM traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.49. 502,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,130. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.49.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $28,041.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,877 shares in the company, valued at $628,815.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sanmina by 18.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

