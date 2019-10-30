Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of SAL stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $38.06. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $44.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Farrell purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $50,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,308. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Southside Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 32,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salisbury Bancorp (SAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.