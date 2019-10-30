Salem Media Group (SALM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Salem Media Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Salem Media Group has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.09 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. On average, analysts expect Salem Media Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SALM traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 44,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.11%. Salem Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 288.89%.

In related news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 31,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $46,535.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,158.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 68,148 shares of company stock worth $99,758. Corporate insiders own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

