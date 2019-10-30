Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €157.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €157.00 ($182.56) price objective from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAF. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €138.20 ($160.70).

SAF traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €142.80 ($166.05). 906,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a one year high of €92.36 ($107.40). The company’s 50-day moving average is €141.06.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

