SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Cap Reaches $1.18 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $107.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00787545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00032957 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00170972 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005497 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00070743 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003396 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.