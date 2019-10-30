Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Safe Bulkers in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $47.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.67 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

SB stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 66.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,561,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

