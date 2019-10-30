Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) VP Chun Hoy Chan Sells 1,000 Shares

Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) VP Chun Hoy Chan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $26,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,168.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rudolph Technologies stock remained flat at $$28.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Rudolph Technologies alerts:

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

RTEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTEC. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Rudolph Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Rudolph Technologies by 206.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rudolph Technologies by 3,528.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rudolph Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Rudolph Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rudolph Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rudolph Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.